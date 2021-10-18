بعد خروج قطار عن مساره.. "مترو أنفاق واشنطن" تطفئ 60 بالمئة من أسطولها

This will allow only a basic service pattern on all lines, departing about every 30 minutes. As Metro continues to work closely w/ the WMSC & NTSB and more information develops, we will update the public about service for the remainder of this week. 2/2
— Metro (@wmata) October 17, 2021
This will allow only a basic service pattern on all lines, departing about every 30 minutes. As Metro continues to work closely w/ the WMSC & NTSB and more information develops, we will update the public about service for the remainder of this week. 2/2
Consider taking @Metrobusinfo as an alternative to get around. Here's a map of our frequent Metrobus service routes between 7am-9pm. #wmata https://t.co/coMAARxFXI pic.twitter.com/eexq01c8IH
— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 18, 2021
Consider taking @Metrobusinfo as an alternative to get around. Here's a map of our frequent Metrobus service routes between 7am-9pm. #wmata https://t.co/coMAARxFXI pic.twitter.com/eexq01c8IH