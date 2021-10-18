عربي-دولي

بعد خروج قطار عن مساره.. "مترو أنفاق واشنطن" تطفئ 60 بالمئة من أسطولها

18-10-2021 | 03:30
Doc-P-876204-637701409623601761.jpg
Doc-P-876204-637701409623601761.jpg photos 0
أمرت هيئة النقل بمنطقة واشنطن العاصمة بعدم استخدام ما يقرب من 60 في المئة من أسطول السكك الحديدية، الإثنين، بعد أن وجد تحقيق بشأن السلامة عيوبا مشابهة لمشكلة أدت إلى خروج قطار عن مساره الأسبوع الماضي.

وقالت شبكة مترو الأنفاق التي تخدم واشنطن العاصمة ومناطق من ماريلاند وفرجينيا إنه بدون هذه العربات "ستشغل نحو 40 قطارا غدا (الاثنين) وتقدم نمطًا أساسيا للخدمة على جميع خطوط القطارات التي تغادر كل 30 دقيقة تقريبا".
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
