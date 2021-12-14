عربي-دولي

بعد تخطي عتبة 800 ألف وفاة.. بايدن يحث الأميركيين على أخذ لقاحات كورونا

Lebanon 24
14-12-2021 | 23:05
حث الرئيس، جو بايدن، الثلاثاء، الأميركيين على تلقي لقاحات كورونا، بعد إعلان تخطي الولايات المتحدة عتبة 800 ألف وفاة بسبب الفيروس.

وقال بايدن في تغريدة:  "يجب أن نتذكر كل أولئك الذين فقدناهم، ونصلي من أجل أحبائهم، خاصة خلال موسم العطلات هذا.. سنهزم كوفيد-19 ونتقدم للأمام معا كأمة واحدة".
 
 
وتجاوزت إصابات فيروس كورونا في الولايات المتحدة، الأحد، حاجز الخمسين مليون حالة منذ ظهوره إلى الآن، فيما لا يزال متحور دلتا يهيمن على الإصابات الجديدة.

وتشهد الولايات في المناطق الأكثر برودة من البلاد أكبر طفرة في الإصابات الجديدة، بما في ذلك فيرمونت ونيو هامبشير وميشيغان.

كما أن عدد المرضى الذين يتلقون العلاج في المستشفيات آخذ في الارتفاع أيضا، حيث ارتفعت نسبتهم بمقدار 20 في المئة منذ عطلة عيد الشكر في نهاية نوفمبر الماضي.

وخلال الشهر الماضي، زادت الوفيات بنسبة 4.6 بالمئة، حيث تجاوز عدد وفيات كورونا في البلاد 800,000 شخص.

وحتى الآن، سجلت نحو نصف الولايات الأميركية حالات من متحور أوميكرون، ولكن متحور دلتا لا يزال تمثل 99 بالمئة من حالات كورونا الحالية.

وتشير دراسات المختبرية صدرت هذا الأسبوع إلى أن أوميكرون يضعف قوة الجرعتين الأوليتين من لقاح فايزر، على الرغم من أن جرعة ثالثة قد تستعيد هذه الحماية.
المصدر: الحرة
