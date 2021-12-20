عربي-دولي

السيناتورة إليزابيث وارن تعلن إصابتها بكورونا.. وتوجه نصيحة للأميركيين

Lebanon 24
20-12-2021 | 02:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-898794-637755805759395547.jpg
Doc-P-898794-637755805759395547.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أعلنت عضوة مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي، إليزابيث وارن، إصابتها بفيروس كورونا، وفقا لتغريدة نشرتها على حسابها الرسمي، الأحد.

وقالت النائبة الديمقراطية عن ولاية ماساتشوستس، التي حصلت على جرعتي التطعيم ضد كوفيد-19 إضافة غلى الجرعة الثالثة، إنها تعاني من أعراض خفيفة.

وكانت وارن في قاعة مجلس الشيوخ الأسبوع الماضي، قبل أن تدخل الغرفة الاستراحة.

وقالت وارن في التغريدة: "أقوم باختبار COVID بانتظام..، أثبتت اليوم إصابتي...، لحسن الحظ أعاني فقط من أعراض خفيفة، وأنا ممتنة للحماية التي يوفرها التطعيم والجرعة المعززة".
 
 
 
 
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
06:00 | 2021-12-20
05:30 | 2021-12-20
05:00 | 2021-12-20
04:30 | 2021-12-20
04:09 | 2021-12-20
04:00 | 2021-12-20
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website