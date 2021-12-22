عربي-دولي

السلطات الصحية الأميركية تجيز استخدام حبوب فايزر لعلاج كوفيد

Lebanon 24
22-12-2021 | 23:09
أجازت إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأميركية الأربعاء الاستخدام الطارىء للأقراص المضادة لكوفيد - 19 من مختبرات فايزر، في خطوة مهمة على صعيد مكافحة الوباء يمكن أن تسمح لملايين المرضى بالحصول على العلاج.

وقال المسؤولة في الإدارة المذكورة (إف دي إيه) باتريسيا كافازوني في بيان توفر هذه الموافقة أداة جديدة لمحاربة كوفيد - 19 في مرحلة حرجة من الوباء مع ظهور متحوّرات جديدة.

وتقول «إف دي إيه» إن هذه الحبوب يمكن إعطاؤها للمرضى المعرضين لخطر عال والذين يبلغون 12 عاما وما فوق.
المصدر: الشرق الاوسط
