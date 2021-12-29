عربي-دولي

واشنطن تدين قرار موسكو إغلاق منظمة ميموريال

29-12-2021 | 02:30
دان وزير الخارجية الأميركي، أنتوني بلينكن، قرار السلطات الروسية إغلاق منظمة ميموريال، التي أكد أنها من أهم منظمات حقوق الإنسان.

وقال بلينكن "ندين قرار اليوم بإغلاق منظمة ميموريال بالقوة ، وهي إحدى أكثر منظمات حقوق الإنسان احتراما في روسيا".

وطالب الوزير الأميركي  في تغريدة السلطات الروسية بـ "إنهاء قمعها للمدافعين عن حقوق الإنسان وغيرهم من الأصوات المستقلة".
 
 
وكانت المحكمة العليا في روسيا، قد قضت، الثلاثاء، بوجوب إغلاق منظمة ميموريال، حيث قدم مكتب المدعي العام الشهر الماضي التماسا للمحكمة العليا يلغي الحالة القانونية لـ"ميموريال" وهي منظمة حقوق إنسان دولية برزت إلى المشهد بسبب دراساتها عن القمع السياسي في الاتحاد الأوروبي وتضم حاليا أكثر من 50 منظمة أصغر في روسيا وخارجها.

وجاء حكم المحكمة في صالح الادعاء الذي دفع بأن ميموريال "تخلق صورة زائفة عن الاتحاد السوفيتي باعتباره بلدا إرهابيا يعيد تأهيل مجرمين نازيين ويغسل سمعتهم".

وكان قد جرى إعلان ميموريال "عميلا أجنبيا" في عام 2016 - وهي تسمية تنطوي على تدقيق حكومي إضافي وتحمل دلالات ازدراء قوية يمكن أن تشوه سمعة المنظمة المستهدفة.

من جانبها، أكدت المنظمة وأنصارها أن الاتهامات مسيسة، وتعهد قادتها باستمرار عملهم حتى لو أغلقت المحكمة المنظمة.
المصدر: الحرة
