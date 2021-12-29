واشنطن تدين قرار موسكو إغلاق منظمة ميموريال

We condemn today's decision to forcibly close International Memorial, one of Russia's most respected human rights organizations. Russian authorities should end their repression of human rights defenders and other independent voices.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 29, 2021
We condemn today's decision to forcibly close International Memorial, one of Russia's most respected human rights organizations. Russian authorities should end their repression of human rights defenders and other independent voices.