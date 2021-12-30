عربي-دولي

إعدام "تلفزيون" في أفغانستان! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-12-2021 | 08:30
Doc-P-902260-637764700012943856.jpg
Doc-P-902260-637764700012943856.jpg photos 0
بعدما سيطرت "طالبان" على الحكم بأفغانستان، وتعهدت بالحفاظ على حرية الأفراد، ظهر فيديو جديد لعناصرها يجبرون رجلا على أداء اليمين بعدم مشاهدة التلفاز، ومن ثم "إعدام" الجهاز.

ووقع الحادث يوم أمس الأربعاء، وظهر فيه عناصر من "طالبان" يتجمعون حول رجل يقسم بأنه لن يشاهد التلفزيون مرة أخرى، لأن هذا الأمر "لا يجوز في الشريعة الإسلامية"، ومن بعد ذلك يقومون بتحطيم الجهاز وسط هتافات وتشجيع من الحشد المتواجد في المكان.

واعتبر أحد المغردين على "تويتر" أن "هذا الأمر مثير للسخرية، فبينما تمنع طالبان الناس من مشاهدة التلفزيون، تقوم هي بتصوير مشاهد تحطيم التلفزيون باستخدام الهواتف وتنشرها على الإنترنت".
 
وفي فيديو آخر، قام عناصر من "طالبان" بتدمير آلات موسيقية من بينها الأرغن. وعلق الصحفي الباكستاني على الفيديو قائلا: "على الرغم من تدمير طالبان للآلات الموسيقية، إلا أن الأمور يمكن أن تتغير في المستقبل".
 



