إعدام "تلفزيون" في أفغانستان! (فيديو)

The Taliban making the people of Afghanistan destroy their TVs and make them promise that they won’t watch tv again, all the while recording the destruction on their cell phones to share on the internet… irony dies everyday in this part of the world
pic.twitter.com/i4mmzVZTw2
— Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) December 29, 2021
#Taliban fighters purportedly destroy musical instruments in #Afghanistan. Molvis in #Pakistan were also against TV, Radio and other modes of entertainment before they jumped on the bandwagon and now benefit from these platforms.#Talibans may do the same in due course. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/ozxtJDzfnL
— Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 29, 2021
