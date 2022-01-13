عربي-دولي

بعد احتجازها من قبل الحوثيين...فريق أممي يتواصل مع طاقم سفينة إماراتية

Lebanon 24
13-01-2022 | 02:45
A-
A+
Doc-P-906603-637776527024519194.jpg
Doc-P-906603-637776527024519194.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قالت بعثة تابعة للأمم المتحدة، في بيان، نُشر على حسابها على تويتر، الأربعاء، إن فريقا لها زار ميناء الصليف اليمني، وتحدث مع طاقم السفينة روابي الإماراتية التي احتجزها الحوثيون، في وقت سابق هذا الشهر.

وقالت البعثة: "في إطار دورياتها الأسبوعية الروتينية، زارت بعثة الأمم المتحدة لدعم اتفاق الحديدة ميناء الصليف والمناطق المجاورة بعد ظهر اليوم. شاهد فريق الدورية السفينة روابي من مسافة بعيدة وتحدث إلى أفراد طاقمها".
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
06:00 | 2022-01-13
05:30 | 2022-01-13
05:00 | 2022-01-13
04:30 | 2022-01-13
04:00 | 2022-01-13
03:30 | 2022-01-13
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website