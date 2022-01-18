إسرائيل تعلق على هجوم الحوثي في الإمارات

I strongly condemn today’s drone attack in Abu Dhabi and send my condolences to the families of those killed and my wishes for a speedy recovery to those wounded. Israel stands with the United Arab Emirates.
— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) January 17, 2022
Spoke today with United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs @ABZayed about the deadly Houthi attacks today impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure. I expressed my condolences and my solidarity with people of the UAE.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 17, 2022
