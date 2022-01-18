عربي-دولي

إسرائيل تعلق على هجوم الحوثي في الإمارات

عبر وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي، يائير لابيد، عن "إدانته الشديدة" للهجوم الحوثي على العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي، الاثنين، والذي أدى لمقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة 6 آخرين.

وقال لابيد في منشور على تويتر "أدين بشدة هجوم الطائرات بدون طيار في أبوظبي، وأرسل التعازي لعائلات القتلى، وتمنياتي بالشفاء العاجل للجرحى. إسرائيل تقف إلى جانب الإمارات".
 
 
وأضاف "ندعو المجتمع الدولي إلى إدانة مثل هذه الهجمات بشدة، والعمل على الفور حتى لا تمتلك إيران ووكلائها الأدوات لمواصلة تقويض الأمن الإقليمي وإلحاق الأذى بالأبرياء".

وفي سياق متصل، أعرب وزير الخارجية الأميركي، أنتوني بلينكن، الاثنين، عن "تعازيه وتضامنه" مع الشعب الإماراتي، على خلفية الهجمات.

وقال بلينكن في منشور على تويتر إنه اتصل بوزير الخارجية الإماراتي، عبد الله بن زايد، بشأن "الهجمات الحوثية القاتلة التي استهدفت مدنيين وبنية تحتية مدنية في البلاد".
 
 
ودانت الولايات المتحدة الهجوم، ووصفته بالإرهابي، وأكد مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي، جيك سوليفان، أن التزام الولايات المتحدة بأمن دولة الإمارات "لا يتزعزع".

وتبنت جماعة "أنصار الله" الحوثية الهجوم الذي وصفته بأنه "عملية عسكرية نوعية وناجحة"، وأطلقت عليها اسم "إعصار اليمن" وقالت إنها استهدفت عددا من المواقع في الإمارات.

وتوعدت الإمارات بالرد على الهجوم، وأكد بيان لوزارة الخارجية أنه "لن يمر بدون عقاب".

وكانت شرطة أبوظبي أعلنت عن اندلاع حريق، أدى إلى انفجار 3 صهاريج نقل محروقات بترولية، الاثنين، في منطقة مصفح "آيكاد 3"، بالقرب من خزانات شركة بترول أبوظبي الوطنية (أدنوك).

كما كشفت الشرطة وقوع "حادث حريق بسيط" في منطقة الإنشاءات الجديدة بمطار أبوظبي الدولي، وفقا للوكالة الإماراتية الرسمية "وام".
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website