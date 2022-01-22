عربي-دولي

حرائق غابات في كاليفورنيا.. السلطات تُجلي السكان وإغلاق طريق سريع

22-01-2022 | 16:55
أجبرت حرائق الغابات في منطقة بيغ سور بولاية كاليفورنيا الأميركية السكان على إخلاء منازلهم، كما دفعت السلطات إلى قطع طريق ساحل المحيط الهادئ السريع.

وأفادت شبكة "أي بي سي" الأميركية بأن الحريق اندلع في وقت متأخر من مساء الجمعة (بالتوقيت المحلي) في جبال المنطقة.

وقالت إدارة الغابات والحماية من الحرائق بكاليفورنيا السبت إن الحريق قضى على ما لا يقل عن 6 كيلومترات مربعة من المساحات الحرجية، مشيرة إلى أنه تم احتواؤه بنسبة 5 بالمئة.

وأمر مكتب مأمور مقاطعة مونتيري بتنظيم عمليات إجلاء في منطقة ذات كثافة سكانية منخفضة.

وتداول النشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورا ومقاطع فيديو تظهر الحرائق المستعرة.
 
 
