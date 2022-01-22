حرائق غابات في كاليفورنيا.. السلطات تُجلي السكان وإغلاق طريق سريع

Looks like the apocalypse in Cali! Folks in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday. 🔥
📷: AP Photo
DETAILS: https://t.co/adVdKjmFfU pic.twitter.com/mNSM8joq1s
— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) January 22, 2022
Looks like the apocalypse in Cali! Folks in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday. 🔥
📷: AP Photo
DETAILS: https://t.co/adVdKjmFfU pic.twitter.com/mNSM8joq1s
Wildfires on the coast of Big Sur in California. The fire burned 1,500 acres. pic.twitter.com/G4rmu2iEhz
— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) January 22, 2022
Wildfires on the coast of Big Sur in California. The fire burned 1,500 acres. pic.twitter.com/G4rmu2iEhz