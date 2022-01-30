عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. طائرة صينية تتعرض لحادث خطير في مطار شيكاغو

Lebanon 24
30-01-2022 | 07:30
أظهر مقطع فيديو لحظة انزلاق طائرة جامبو تابعة للخطوط الجوية الصينية واصطدامها بعربة أمتعة بمطار أوهير الدولي في شيكاغو بالولايات المتحدة خلال العاصفة الثلجية يوم الجمعة الماضي.

وفقا لـ"WGNTV"، فقد وقع الحادث نحو الساعة الـ6:30 صباحا (بالتوقيت المحلي)، وأظهر مقطع فيديو طائرة الشحن وهي تنزلق عبر المطار المغطى بالثلوج وتحطم العربة، مما أدى إلى تطاير الثلوج وغيرها من الحطام في الهواء.

هذا وأفادت قناة "فوكس 32" بأن أحدا لم يصب بأذى، ولكن أحد محركات الطائرة قد تضرر.
 
 
