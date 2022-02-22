بايدن يحظر التجارة مع الانفصاليين بأوكرانيا.. وعقوبات جديدة في الطريق

I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps. pic.twitter.com/ZS81ivAPgs
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2022
I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps. pic.twitter.com/ZS81ivAPgs