بايدن يحظر التجارة مع الانفصاليين بأوكرانيا.. وعقوبات جديدة في الطريق

Lebanon 24
22-02-2022 | 02:30
أعلن البيت الأبيض، الاثنين، أن الرئيس الأميركي، جو بايدن، وقع أمرا تنفيذيا بحظر التجارة والاستثمار بين الأفراد الأميركيين والمنطقتين الانفصاليتين في شرق أوكرانيا التي اعترفت روسيا باستقلالهما، الاثنين.

ويشمل الأمر التنفيذي الأميركي حظر "الاستثمارات الجديدة" و"الاستيراد إلى الولايات المتحدة، بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، لأي سلع أو خدمات أو تقنية من المناطق المشمولة".
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
