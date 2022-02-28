عربي-دولي

روسيا تتعمد قصف مطارات أوكرانيا.. وتدمر أكبر طائرة في العالم

Lebanon 24
28-02-2022 | 01:30
أعلنت مجموعة، أوكروبورونبروم، العامة الأوكرانية، الأحد، أن أكبر طائرة في العالم من طراز أنتونوف 225، دمرت في ضربات روسية على مطار قرب كييف يشهد معارك عنيفة.

وقالت المجموعة في بيان إن "الغزاة الروس دمروا أبرز الطائرات الأوكرانية" في مطار أنتونوف في غوستوميل حيث كانت الطائرة "تخضع لإصلاحات".

وهذه الطائرة فريدة من نوعها في العالم، إذ يبلغ طولها 84 مترا ويمكنها نقل ما يصل إلى حوالي 250 طنا من البضائع بسرعة تصل إلى 850 كيلومترا في الساعة، وأطلق عليها اسم "مريا" أي "الحلم" باللغة الأوكرانية.

وقال وزير الخارجية الأوكراني دميترو كوليبا عبر تويتر "روسيا دمرت مريا، لكنها لن تكون قادرة على تدمير حلمنا بدولة أوروبية قوية وحرة وديموقراطية. سننتصر".
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
