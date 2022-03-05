عربي-دولي

عاملون في قناة روسية يتركون الاستوديو مباشرة على الهواء... شاهدوا ماذا جرى (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-03-2022 | 23:08
قام عاملون في قناة "Dozhd" الروسية بترك استوديو القناة خلال البث المباشر، في احتجاج صامت بعد أن أمرتهم السلطات بالإغلاق بسبب تغطية القناة للهجوم الروسي على أوكرانيا، وفقا لمجلة "نيوزويك" الأميركية.

وقالت المجلة إن السلطات الروسية حظرت، في وقت سابق من هذا الأسبوع، القناة المستقلة بعدما ضغطت على إدارة القناة بسبب تغطيتها للأزمة الأوكرانية.
المصدر: الشرق الاوسط

