عربي-دولي

منشورات غامضة.. هل يهدد الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا عمل محطة الفضاء الدولية؟

Lebanon 24
16-03-2022 | 01:00
Doc-P-931348-637830091353905006.jpg
Doc-P-931348-637830091353905006.jpg photos 0
تحاول وكالة الفضاء الروسية "روسكوزموس" تهدئة المخاوف بشأن احتمالية انسحابها من وكالة الفضاء الدولية بعد أن أثارت منشورات غامضة  عبر وسائل التواصل جدلا واسعا، وفقا لما نقلته صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال". 

وعقب إعلان العقوبات على موسكو بسبب الاجتياح الذي شنه الرئيس  الروسي، فلاديمير بوتين، على أوكرانيا، تلقى مدير الوكالة الروسية، ديميتري رغوزين، انتقادات بسبب عدد من المنشورات، من بينها مقطع فيديو مدته دقيقة واحدة، ويعتمد سيناريو وهمي.

ويظهر المقطع الذي نشرته وكالة الأنباء "ريا نوفوستي" عبر تطبيق تلغرام في الخامس من مارس، رائدي فضاء روسيين تاركين وراءهما زميلهما الأميركي، مارك فاندي هي، ويلوحان مودعين خلال مغادرتهما المحطة الدولية.
 
المصدر: الحرة
