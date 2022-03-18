عربي-دولي

زيلينسكي بين الانتقاد والتعاطف بسبب الـ"تيشيرت"

Lebanon 24
18-03-2022 | 14:20
Doc-P-932527-637832318140534765.jpg
Doc-P-932527-637832318140534765.jpg photos 0
لفت الرئيس الأوكراني فولودومير زيلينسكي الأنظار، عبر "مظهره" خلال الحرب التي اندلعت في بلاده، الأمر الذي دفع البعض لتحليل اختياراته.


وخلال ظهوره المتكرر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أو اللقاءات الدولية، تخلى زيلينسكي تماما عن المظهر الرسمي، واختار الظهور بقميص ذو كم قصير باللون الكاكي العسكري.

واستمر زيلينسكي بارتداء القميص "البسيط" عند كلمته للكونغرس الأميركي يوم الأربعاء، وهو ما دفع البعض لانتقاده.

واتهم سمسار البورصة الأميركية وكبير الاقتصاديين، بيتر شيف، الزعيم الأوكراني بـ "عدم احترام" الولايات المتحدة من خلال عدم ارتداء بدلة رسمية خلال خطابه.
 
 
وكتب شيف في منشور على موقع تويتر: "أتفهم أن الأوقات صعبة، لكن ألا يمتلك رئيس أوكرانيا بدلة رسمية؟".

وأضاف: "ليس لدي الكثير من الاحترام للأعضاء الحاليين في الكونغرس الأميركي أيضا، لكنني ما زلت لا أخاطبهم مرتديا قميصا بأكمام قصيرة "تيشيرت"".

وواجه شيف موجة من الانتقادات بسبب تعليقاته "السلبية" على مظهر الرئيس الأوكراني، متهمين إياه بالجهل حول الأزمة الحالية.
 
وكتب الممثل الكوميدي ديفيد باديل: "أعتقد أنه من المحتمل أنك لا تفهم تماما مدى صعوبة الأوقات يا بيتر".

وكتب صانع الأفلام الأمريكي آندي أوستروي: "أنت شاهدت رجلا يتوسل بشدة من أجل بقاء بلاده في مواجهة جيش وحشي.. وأولى أفكارك كانت أنه لم يكن يرتدي بدلة؟".

وكتب ناشط آخر: "فعلا؟ إنه (زيلينسكي) في حالة حرب ويقاتل من أجل بلاده، ومدينته يحاصرها الروس. آسف لأن ملابسه لم تعجبك".

وبتقييم ردود الأفعال الكثيرة التي هاجمت شيف، يبدو أن زيلينسكي نجح باستعطاف الأغلبية بقميصه العسكري، والذي قد يكون "استراتيجية" مقصودة اتبعها الرئيس الأوكراني لإظهار حالة شدة الأزمة التي يعيشها، ولتقريبه من مواطنين بلاده وجيشه.
