زيلينسكي بين الانتقاد والتعاطف بسبب الـ"تيشيرت"

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States.
— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022
