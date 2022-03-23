هيلاري كلينتون تعلن إصابتها بفيروس كورونا

Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022
