عربي-دولي

قتلت بصاروخ.. وفاة صحافية روسية بقصف في كييف

Lebanon 24
24-03-2022 | 01:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-934615-637837021006573616.jpg
Doc-P-934615-637837021006573616.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قتلت صحافية روسية، الأربعاء، بقصف في كييف، وفق ما أعلنت صحيفة "ذا إنسايدر" الإلكترونية حيث تعمل.

وأورد بيان للوسيلة الإعلامية المذكورة أن أوكسانا باولينا قتلت بسقوط صاروخ فيما كانت تصور الأضرار التي تسبب بها قصف سابق طاول مركزا تجاريا في منطقة بوديل شمال غرب العاصمة الأوكرانية.

وقتل مدني آخر في الهجوم وجرح شخصان كانا يرافقان الصحافية.

ونعى العديد من الصحافيين الروس والأوكرانيين الصحافية باولينا، ووصفها بعضهم بالحسناء التي تتمتع بحس استثنائي.
 
وقال الصحفي الروسي، أليكسي كوباليوف، في منشور على تويتر عقب مقتل باولينا "عرفتها منذ 16 عاما وعملت معها بعدة أماكن، وهي صحافية روسية تتمتع بحس استثنائي، وبالصفاء الأخلاقي".
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:02 | 2022-03-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:52 | 2022-03-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:41 | 2022-03-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:35 | 2022-03-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
11:38 | 2022-03-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
08:30 | 2022-03-24
08:00 | 2022-03-24
07:50 | 2022-03-24
07:30 | 2022-03-24
07:00 | 2022-03-24
06:30 | 2022-03-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website