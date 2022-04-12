عربي-دولي

هل تعرضت ماريوبول لهجوم كيميائي روسي؟

Lebanon 24
12-04-2022 | 02:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-941384-637853461354138114.jpg
Doc-P-941384-637853461354138114.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أعلنت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية ليز تراس، الاثنين، أن بلادها تتحقق من صحة معلومات عن استخدام القوات الروسية أسلحة كيميائية في هجوم شنته على مدينة ماريوبول الأوكرانية المحاصرة.

وكتبت تراس في تغريدة على تويتر "هناك تقارير مفادها أن القوات الروسية قد تكون استخدمت عوامل كيميائية في هجوم على سكان ماريوبول. نعمل بشكل عاجل مع الشركاء للتحقق من التفاصيل".
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:13 | 2022-04-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:39 | 2022-04-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
19:34 | 2022-04-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
16:22 | 2022-04-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
11:00 | 2022-04-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
05:00 | 2022-04-12
04:30 | 2022-04-12
04:30 | 2022-04-12
04:00 | 2022-04-12
03:30 | 2022-04-12
03:00 | 2022-04-12
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رمضانيات
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website