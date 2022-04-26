عربي-دولي

بعد تحذير روسيا من "حرب عالمية ثالثة"...اوكرانيا ترد!

26-04-2022 | 04:00
Doc-P-946024-637865611749424042.jpg
Doc-P-946024-637865611749424042.jpg photos 0
رد وزير الخارجية الأوكراني، دميترو كوليبا، الثلاثاء، على تصريحات وزير الخارجية الروسي، سيرغي لافروف، التي حذر فيها من خطر نشوب "حرب عالمية ثالثة".

وقال كوليبا في منشور على تويتر: "روسيا تفقد الأمل الأخير لتخويف العالم من دعم أوكرانيا، وبالتالي تتحدث عن خطر حقيقي من الحرب العالمية الثالثة".

وأضاف: "هذا يعني فقط أن موسكو تشعر بالهزيمة في أوكرانيا. لذلك، يجب على العالم أن يضاعف دعمه لأوكرانيا حتى ننتصر ونحمي الأمن الأوروبي والعالمي".
المصدر: الحرة
