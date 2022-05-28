في تصريح لافت.. ترامب يدعو لتسليح "الأميركيين الصالحين" بعد مجزرة تكساس

President Donald Trump says it's time for highly trained teachers to be allowed to carry concealed firearms to protect children at schools. #NRAconvention
"Our schools should be the single-hardest target in our country." pic.twitter.com/SpqT1AbKr6
— NRA (@NRA) May 27, 2022
