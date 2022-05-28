Advertisement

عربي-دولي

في تصريح لافت.. ترامب يدعو لتسليح "الأميركيين الصالحين" بعد مجزرة تكساس

Lebanon 24
28-05-2022 | 02:00
رفض الرئيس الأميركي السابق، دونالد ترامب، دعوات للتشدد في قوانين اقتناء السلاح الجمعة، في أعقاب مجزرة مدرسة تكساس، معتبرا أن الأميركيين الصالحين يجب أن يسمح لهم بحيازة السلاح للدفاع عن أنفسهم ضد "الشر".
وقال ترامب مخاطبا أعضاء الجمعية الوطنية للبنادق إن "وجود الشر في عالمنا ليس سببا لنزع سلاح المواطنين الملتزمين بالقانون"، إنما "هو أحد أهم أسباب تسليحهم".

وتأتي مشاركة الرئيس السابق في مؤتمر الجمعية الوطنية للوبي الأسلحة الذي يعقد في هيوستن بعد ثلاثة أيام على مجزرة مدرسة يوفالدي الابتدائية في تكساس حيث أقدم شاب على قتل 19 طفلا ومدرستين بواسطة بندقية شبه أوتوماتيكية.

وأضاف ترامب أن "مختلف سياسات الرقابة على السلاح التي يروج لها اليسار لم تكن لتفعل شيئا لمنع الحادث المرعب، لا شيء على الإطلاق".

وتلا ترامب أسماء جميع الأطفال الذين قضوا واصفا إياهم بأنهم ضحايا شخص "مجنون" خارج عن السيطرة، قبل أن يعود للإشارة إلى أن الجهود المبذولة للسيطرة على اقتناء السلاح "أمر غريب".

وقال "يجب علينا أن نتحد جميعنا جمهوريين وديمقراطيين لتحصين مدارسنا وحماية أطفالنا، ما نحتاجه الآن هو إصلاح أمني شامل في المدارس في جميع أنحاء بلدنا".
 
المصدر: الحرة
