عربي-دولي

بعد الضربات الجوية الإسرائيلية.. صور أقمار صناعية جديدة لمطار دمشق تظهر أضراراً جسيمة

Lebanon 24
11-06-2022 | 04:00
بعد ضربات جوية إسرائيلية فجر أمس أخرجت مدارجه عن الخدمة وألحقت أضراراً بصالة الركاب، أظهرت صور أقمار صناعية جديدة لمطار دمشق الدولي أضرارًا جسيمة في المدارج العسكرية والمدنية، على حد سواء.

فقد نشرت شركة أقمار صناعية إسرائيلية، السبت، صوراً تظهر أضراراً كبيرة في مدارج الطائرات.
 
المصدر: العربية
