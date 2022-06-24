Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قتلى بتحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية... وفيديو يرصد الحادثة

Lebanon 24
24-06-2022 | 06:00
قتل 4 أشخاص وجرح 5 آخرون في تحطم طائرة شحن عسكرية في منطقة رازيان الواقعة على بعد 200 كيلومتر جنوب شرق العاصمة الروسية، موسكو.

وجاء في بيان صادر عن خلية الأزمة التي شكلها حاكم منطقة وأوردته وكالة "إيتار تاس" للأنباء "تفيد معلومات أولية أن 4 أشخاص لقوا حتفهم جراء حادث طائرة في منطقة طريق ميخائلوفسكي السريع في مدينة ريازان"، وفق "فرانس برس".
وأوضح البيان أن 5 جرحى نقلوا إلى المستشفى بحالات متفاوتة لكن وضعهم مستقر عموما.

وجاء في بيان صادر عن وزارة الدفاع ونقلته وكالات الأنباء الروسية "خلال رحلة تدريب في طائرة من دون حمولة، قرر الطاقم الهبوط بسبب عطل تم تحديده في المحرّك. دُمّرت الطائرة بشكل جزئي عندما لامست الأرض".

وأشار البيان إلى أن أفراد الطاقم الذين جُرحوا نُقلوا إلى المستشفى.

والطائرة التي تحطمت هي طائرة شحن عسكرية من طراز "ايليوشين اي ال-96"، التي بدأ تصنيعها في الاتحاد السوفيتي في نهاية ستينيات القرن الماضي.
 
 
 
(سكاي نيوز)
