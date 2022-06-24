قتلى بتحطم طائرة عسكرية روسية... وفيديو يرصد الحادثة

Russian Il-76 transport aircraft crashes and explodes in huge fireball after its engine catches fire mid-air.#RussiaUkraineWar #russianLosses #RussiaInvadedUkraine #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/alpXa0NZU4
— Walter Report (@walter_report) June 24, 2022
An IL-76 military plane crashed in the fields of #Ryazan, #Russia, reports local media. The Defense Ministry of Russia said that an engine problem was the reason for this incident.https://t.co/VoGVrPU2zv pic.twitter.com/WFl74MoIRA
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2022
