أسعار الوقود تشعل سجالا بين مؤسس "أمازون" والبيت الأبيض

Oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month, but prices at the pump have barely come down.
That’s not “basic market dynamics.” It’s a market that is failing the American consumer. https://t.co/xpsK0QsQPT
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) July 3, 2022
Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022
