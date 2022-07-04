Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أسعار الوقود تشعل سجالا بين مؤسس "أمازون" والبيت الأبيض

Lebanon 24
04-07-2022 | 02:00
دخلت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، كارين جان بيير، الأحد، في سجال مع جيف بيزوس، مؤسس عملاق التجارة الإلكترونية، "أمازون" على خلفية دعوة الرئيس الأميركي، جو بايدن، شركات إنتاج النفط الأميركية إلى خفض أسعار البزنين والديزل في محطات القود.
وردت المتحدثة في تغريدة على انتقادات لبيزوس للإدارة بشأن طريقة تعاملها مع هذا الملف قائلة إن ارتفاع أسعار الغاز يعكس "سوقا يخذل المستهلك الأميركي".
 
المصدر: الحرة
