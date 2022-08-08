Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد هجمات عدة داخل الولايات المتحدة طالت الجالية الإسلامية ...بايدن "غاضب وحزين"

Lebanon 24
08-08-2022 | 02:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-978767-637955417152411662.jpg
Doc-P-978767-637955417152411662.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
عبر الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن، الأحد، عن تضامنه مع الجالية الإسلامية، بعد مقتل رجل مسلم رابع في ألبكيركي بولاية نيو مكسيكو، فيما تصفه السلطات بالهجمات المستهدفة.


وقال بايدن على تويتر إنه يشعر بالغضب والحزن بسبب عمليات القتل.
Advertisement

وأضاف: "بينما ننتظر تحقيقا كاملا، أصلي من أجل عائلات الضحايا وتقف إدارتي بقوة مع الجالية الإسلامية. هذه الهجمات البغيضة ليسلها مكان في أميركا".

وتحقق الشرطة في نيو مكسيكو ووكالات اتحادية في عمليات القتل التي وقع آخرها مساء الجمعة.

وقالت الشرطة إن 3 رجال آخرين قُتلوا في أكبر مدينة في الولاية خلال الأشهر التسعة الماضية، استُهدفوا على ما يبدو بسبب ديانتهم وانتمائهم العرقي.
 
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
04:30 | 2022-08-08
04:00 | 2022-08-08
03:30 | 2022-08-08
03:00 | 2022-08-08
02:00 | 2022-08-08
01:30 | 2022-08-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website