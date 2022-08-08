بعد هجمات عدة داخل الولايات المتحدة طالت الجالية الإسلامية ...بايدن "غاضب وحزين"

I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community.
These hateful attacks have no place in America.
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 7, 2022
