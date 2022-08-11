Advertisement

عربي-دولي

شقيقته أعلنت الخبر... الكوريون الشماليون يبكون زعيمهم كيم جونغ أون فما السبب؟

Lebanon 24
11-08-2022 | 06:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-979836-637958198646660318.jpg
Doc-P-979836-637958198646660318.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
بث التلفزيون الكوري الشمالي مقاطع فيديو لكيم يو جونغ، شقيقة الزعيم كيم جونغ أون، ظهر فيها الجمهور يبكي بعد أن قالت إن كيم أصيب بالحمى أثناء تفشي فيروس كورونا.

وأشارت إلى أن كيم "كان يعاني ارتفاعاً في الحرارة خلال فترة العزل الصحي، لكنه لم يتمكن من الاستلقاء ولو للحظة وهو يفكر في الشعب المسؤول عنه".
Advertisement
 
 

عربي-دولي

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
09:00 | 2022-08-11
08:30 | 2022-08-11
08:00 | 2022-08-11
07:30 | 2022-08-11
07:00 | 2022-08-11
06:30 | 2022-08-11
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website