Advertisement

عربي-دولي

برازيلي من أصل عربي يصوب سلاحاً باتجاه نائبة الرئيس في الارجنتين.. اليكم التفاصيل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
02-09-2022 | 02:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-986654-637977037430241493.jpeg
Doc-P-986654-637977037430241493.jpeg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
وجه رجل مسلح مسدساً نحو نائبة رئيس الأرجنتين، كريستينا فرنانديز دي كيرشنر.

وفي التفاصيل، أنه وأثناء عودتها إلى منزلها مساء أمس الخميس، وخلال خروجها من سيارة كانت تقلها، اخترق رجل حشدا من الناس كان متجمهراً في المكان من أجل تحية المسؤولة، وطلب توقيعها على كتاب يروي سيرتها الذاتية، وشهر سلاحه على الملأ بين الناس، دون أن يطلق الرصاص، لحسن الحظ، وفق ما أعلن وزير الأمن انيبال فيرنانديز.
Advertisement
 
 

عربي-دولي

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:26 | 2022-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:25 | 2022-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:35 | 2022-09-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:00 | 2022-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:45 | 2022-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
05:30 | 2022-09-02
05:00 | 2022-09-02
04:30 | 2022-09-02
04:00 | 2022-09-02
03:30 | 2022-09-02
03:00 | 2022-09-02
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website