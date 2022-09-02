برازيلي من أصل عربي يصوب سلاحاً باتجاه نائبة الرئيس في الارجنتين.. اليكم التفاصيل (فيديو)

Insane video out of Argentina—a man points what appears to be a gun at embattled Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner amid political chaos over corruption case against her. More here: https://t.co/nxn1Wgds1l pic.twitter.com/23spEVbAaY
— Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) September 2, 2022
Insane video out of Argentina—a man points what appears to be a gun at embattled Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner amid political chaos over corruption case against her. More here: https://t.co/nxn1Wgds1l pic.twitter.com/23spEVbAaY