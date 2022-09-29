Advertisement

بايدن يبحث عن نائبة متوفاة بين الحضور: جاكي أين أنت؟.. وهكذا قضت الاخيرة في حادث سير (فيديو)

29-09-2022 | 07:00
ارتكب الرئيس الأميركي، جو بايدن، هفوة جديدة خلال إلقائه كلمة في مؤتمر حول المجاعة وأزمة الغذاء، بعد أن سأل عن عضوة الكونغرس جاكي والورسكي، التي توفيت الشهر الماضي بحادث سير.

وظهر بايدن في الفيديو وهو يقول: "جاكي أين أنت، هل أنت هنا؟ وأضاف "أعتقد أنها ستكون هنا".
وهذه الهفوة، استدعت توضيحا من المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، كارين جان بيير، التي قالت إن "سبب ارتباك الرئيس هو أن الراحلة كانت ساعدت في تنظيمه"، مشيرة إلى أن "بايدن كان يفكر أيضا في استضافة عائلة والورسكي في وقت لاحق من هذا الأسبوع، ما دفعه ربما إلى تسميتها خطأ".

وأضافت: "كان يفكر فيها وهو يسمي الناس وأبطال الكونغرس الذين سلطوا الضوء على تلك القضية المهمة جدا، فحصل اللغط"، معتبرة أن "مثل تلك اللحظات قد تحصل مع العديد من الناس، حين يتحدثون عن أشخاص حاضرين في ذهنهم".
 


وكان بايدن نفسه أصدر بيانا قبل أسابيع فقط، نعى فيه والورسكي، معبرا عن حزنه وصدمته لفقدانها، ومقدما العزاء لعائلتها.
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website