عربي-دولي

مرشحة سابقة للرئاسة الأميركية تنسحب من الحزب الديمقراطي... من هي؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-10-2022 | 13:30
أعلنت المرشحة الديمقراطية السابقة للرئاسة الأميركية تولسي غابارد، عن انسحابها من الحزب الديمقراطي واصفة إياه بأنه "عصابة نخبوية".

وهاجمت غابارد التي تقاعدت من مجلس النواب في عام 2021، الحزب في مقطع فيديو مدته 30 دقيقة تقريبا نشر على حسابها في "يوتيوب"، لكنها لم تعلن عن خطط للانضمام إلى الحزب الجمهوري أو تبني أي انتماء سياسي آخر.
(روسيا اليوم)

