مذيعة أخبار شهيرة تُحدث ضجة كبيرة... إليكم بالفيديو ما فعلته مباشرة على الهواء!

مذيعة قناة BBC المخضرمة "مريم موشيري" تقوم بحركة بذيئة معتقدة أنها ليست على الهواء لكن أدركت أن الكاميرا صورتها أمام المشاهدين فأنزلت اصبعها بسرعة وبدأت تقرأ العناوين.
المذيعة نشرت اعتذار في حسابها قائلة: كنت أقوم بحساب العد التنازلي لبداية البث بأصابعي من الرقم 10 وحتى الرقم 0،… pic.twitter.com/QWdcZXY1SC
— إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) December 7, 2023
Hey everyone , yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.
I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one.
When…
— Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) December 7, 2023
