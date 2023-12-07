Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

مذيعة أخبار شهيرة تُحدث ضجة كبيرة... إليكم بالفيديو ما فعلته مباشرة على الهواء!

Lebanon 24
07-12-2023 | 14:56
قامت مذيعة قناة "بي بي سي"، المخضرمة مريم موشيري، بحركة بذيئة على الهواء مباشرة، لتدرك سريعاً أن الكاميرا صورتها أمام المشاهدين فأنزلت اصبعها وبدأت تقرأ العناوين، وكأن شيئا لم يكن.

بدورها، قدمت المذيعة اعتذارا في حسابها قائلة: "مرحباً جميعاً، بالأمس قبل نهاية الساعة كنت أمزح مع فريق العمل في الاستوديو. كنت أتظاهر بالعد التنازلي بينما كان المدير يعدّ معي تنازلياً من 10-0.. وعندما وصلنا إلى 1، أدرت إصبعي على سبيل المزاح ولم أدرك أنه سيتم التقاط هذا بالكاميرا".

كما تابعت "لقد كانت مزحة خاصة مع الفريق وأنا آسفة جداً لأنها خرجت على الهواء! لم يكن في نيتي أن يحدث هذا، وأنا آسفة إذا أساءت أو أزعجت أي شخص. فأنا لم أكن أقصد المشاهدين بهذه الحركة، وقد كانت مجرّد نكتة سخيفة موجهة لعدد قليل من زملائي".

وانهالت الانتقادات اللاذعة على المذيعة، ووصف البعض ما حدث سقطة كبيرة في تاريخها، فيما أشاد آخرون باعتذارها وشفافيتها بالقول إنها كانت "مزحة". (العربية)
 
