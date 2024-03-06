Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

بعد استنجادها بتركي آل الشيخ.. هكذا ردت مي حريري على الانتقادات

Lebanon 24
06-03-2024 | 01:47
A-
A+
Doc-P-1172019-638453117846687636.png
Doc-P-1172019-638453117846687636.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
استغربت الفنانة مي حريري من الهجوم الذي تعرضت له عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بعد طلب المساعدة من رئيس الهيئة العامة للترفيه في السعودية، المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، عقب احتراق منزلها في العاصمة البريطانية، لندن.

وقالت مي إن آل الشيخ يتمتع بالكثير من الصفات الحميدة التي تمنعه من أن يخيّب آمال امرأة استنجدت به لإنقاذ حياتها المهنية وتأمين مصدر رزق تعتاش منه مع ابنتها.

وأوضحت مي أن ما كتبته عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي كان بمثابة سيرة ذاتية استخدمتها لطلب فرصة عمل جديدة، وعلّقت: "أبو ناصر هو الشخص الوحيد الذي يمكنه مساعدتي، وأشعر أن هناك من يحسدني على المبادرة التي قمت بها، والأشخاص الذين انتقدوا تصرفي حقودين".

وأضافت: "لولا النشاطات الفنية التي ينظمها تركي آل الشيخ في المملكة العربية السعودية لجاع عدد كبير من الفنانين".

في غضون ذلك، كشفت مي حريري أنها لا تزال متواجدة في لندن؛ إذ جرى نقلها برفقة ابنتها، التي تعرّضت لإصابات طفيفة خلال الحريق إلى أحد الفنادق حتى الانتهاء من التحقيق، وإيجاد مسكن خاص لهما".

وكانت مي قد استنجدت بالمستشار تركي آل الشيخ بعد احتراق منزلها في لندن، وكتبت عبر حسابها على منصة "إكس"، "تركي آل الشيخ، لقد اتخذت الحياة منعطفًا غير متوقع ومؤسفًا للغاية، هذا منزلي في لندن، وقد تحولت ممتلكاتي إلى رماد، ولم تعد ابنتي كما كانت، ولن يكون بلدي أبدًا بديلاً لكلينا".

وأضافت: عزيزي تركي، أنا في أسوأ وضع ممكن، أنا أم عزباء ومتعطلة عن العمل منذ أكثر من 5 سنوات، لجأت إليك لأنني أعرف قدرتك على مساعدتي بأي طريقة ممكنة فيما يتعلق بحياتي المهنية، فقط من أجل الوقوف على قدمي مرة أخرى، وإعطاء ابنتي الجميلة ما تستحقه لفترة طويلة". (فوشيا)

Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في فنون ومشاهير Lebanon 24
03:02 | 2024-03-06
02:18 | 2024-03-06
23:00 | 2024-03-05
14:06 | 2024-03-05
12:59 | 2024-03-05
12:30 | 2024-03-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24