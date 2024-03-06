بعد استنجادها بتركي آل الشيخ.. هكذا ردت مي حريري على الانتقادات

@Turki_alalshikh Life has taken an unexpected and very unfortunate turn, this is my house in London, my belongings have turned to ash, my daughter is no longer the same, and my own country will never be an a ternative to the both of us. Dear i am caught in the worst situation… pic.twitter.com/0Tgjrsf9La
— May Hariri - مي حريري (@HaririAMay) March 4, 2024
@Turki_alalshikh Life has taken an unexpected and very unfortunate turn, this is my house in London, my belongings have turned to ash, my daughter is no longer the same, and my own country will never be an a ternative to the both of us. Dear i am caught in the worst situation… pic.twitter.com/0Tgjrsf9La