بطلة "هاري بوتر" تتضامن مع فلسطين... وهجوم اسرائيلي عليها

Lebanon 24
05-01-2022 | 05:00
تلقت بطلة "هاري بوتر"، الممثلة العالمية إيما واتسون، إشادات واسعة، قابلتها موجة انتقادات، بعد أن أعربت عن تضامنها مع الشعب الفلسطيني، عبر نشر تدوينة لناشطة تدعى سارة أحمد.
ونشرت إيما واتسون صورة لعشرات الفلسطينيين وعليها عبارة "التضامن فعل"، حيث نقلت تدوينة للناشطة سارة أحمد، قالت فيها: "لا يفترض التضامن أن كفاحنا هو نفسه، أو أن ألمنا هو نفسه، أو أن أملنا في المستقبل نفسه".

وأكملت: "التضامن ينطوي على الالتزام والعمل بالإضافة إلى الاعتراف بأنه حتى لو لم تكن لدينا نفس المشاعر أو نفس الحياة أو نفس الأجساد، نحن نعيش على أرضية مشتركة".
 
من جانبه، هاجم المندوب الإسرائيلي لدى الأمم المتحدة، جلعاد إردان، إيما واتسون، وقال في "تويتر": "قد ينجح الخيال في هاري بوتر، لكنه لا يعمل في الواقع..إذا كان الأمر كذلك، فإن السحر المستخدم في عالم السحرة، يمكن أن يقضي على شرور حماس التي تضطهد النساء وتسعى إلى إبادة إسرائيل، والسلطة الفلسطينية، التي تدعم الإرهاب.. سأكون مع ذلك!" في إشارة لسلسلة أفلام هاري بوتر التي تتحدث عن "السحر" ولعبت واتسون بطولتها.
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
