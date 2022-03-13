هي فنانة أيضاً: شقيقة نادين الراسي حديث المواقع.. تعرفوا إليها (صور)

نشر الفنان جورج الراسي صورة عبر حسابه على "انستغرام" ظهر فيها مع شقيقته "ساندرين" وعايدها بمناسبة عيد ميلادها .
وعلق على الصورة قائلا: "ينعاد عليكي يا احن اخت بالدني".
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Georges Al Rassi | جورج الراسي (@georgesalrassi)
ولفت المتابعون ان ساندرين تشبه شقيقتها نادين كثيراً.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandrine Al Rassi (@sandrinealrassi)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandrine Al Rassi (@sandrinealrassi)
وساندرين فنانة أيضا ولديها عدة أغاني.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandrine Al Rassi (@sandrinealrassi)