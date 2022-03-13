فنون ومشاهير

هي فنانة أيضاً: شقيقة نادين الراسي حديث المواقع.. تعرفوا إليها (صور)

Lebanon 24
13-03-2022 | 05:00
Doc-P-930162-637827622640801850.png
Doc-P-930162-637827622640801850.png photos 0
نشر الفنان جورج الراسي صورة عبر حسابه على "انستغرام" ظهر فيها مع شقيقته "ساندرين" وعايدها بمناسبة عيد ميلادها .

 

وعلق على الصورة قائلا: "ينعاد عليكي يا احن اخت بالدني".

A post shared by Georges Al Rassi | جورج الراسي (@georgesalrassi)


 
 

ولفت المتابعون ان ساندرين تشبه شقيقتها نادين كثيراً.

A post shared by Sandrine Al Rassi (@sandrinealrassi)


 

وساندرين فنانة أيضا ولديها عدة أغاني.

 
المصدر: "رصد" لبنان 24
