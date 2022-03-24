فنون ومشاهير

فنان لبناني يحتفل بزفافه بأجواء فخمة.. والعروس تخطف الأنظار بجمالها (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-03-2022 | 04:50
احتفل الفنان ماهر جاه أمس الأربعاء بزفافه على حبيبته آية الحسنية، بحضور عدد من الفنانين اللبنانيين بينهم وديع الشيخ وسعد رمضان ومجد موصللي والإعلاميين ومن بينهم تمام بليق وهشام حداد.

 

A post shared by Liveshopping_u.s.a (@liveshopping_u.s.a)


 
 

وتداول المتابعون عبر مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي صوراً ومقاطع فيديو من حفل الزفاف.

A post shared by Memento (@mementostudiome)


 

ولفتت العروس الأنظار بجمالها، كما لفت فخامة الديكور وقالب الحلوى الذي كان مميزاً.

 

