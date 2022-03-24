فنان لبناني يحتفل بزفافه بأجواء فخمة.. والعروس تخطف الأنظار بجمالها (فيديو)

احتفل الفنان ماهر جاه أمس الأربعاء بزفافه على حبيبته آية الحسنية، بحضور عدد من الفنانين اللبنانيين بينهم وديع الشيخ وسعد رمضان ومجد موصللي والإعلاميين ومن بينهم تمام بليق وهشام حداد.
وتداول المتابعون عبر مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي صوراً ومقاطع فيديو من حفل الزفاف.
ولفتت العروس الأنظار بجمالها، كما لفت فخامة الديكور وقالب الحلوى الذي كان مميزاً.