Traffic in Beirut is 🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗. Decided to take my 🚲 to be in time for my meeting at ⁦@EUinLebanon⁩. ⁦@Wavebike_Lb⁩ ⁦@DutchMFA⁩ pic.twitter.com/mfNzV0KvjK