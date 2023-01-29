Advertisement

لبنان

هوكشتاين يهنئ لبنان بانجاز اضافي بملف ترسيم الحدود البحرية

Lebanon 24
29-01-2023 | 10:25
هنأ الوسيط الاميركي اموس هوكشتاين، لبنان على الانجاز الجديد بالاستثمارات الاضافية في قطاع الطاقة والتقدم في اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود البحرية. وكتب هوكشتاين في تغريدة عبر حسابه على "تويتر": "مبروك للبنان بدخول شركة "قطر للطاقة" كشريك أساسي في عمليات التنقيب عن النفط والغاز إلى جانب شركتي "إيني" (Eni) و"توتال إنرجيز" (Total Energies). نرحب بمزيد من الاستثمارات في لبنان في قطاع الطاقة، كمثال جديد على التقدم المحلوظ في ملف ترسيم الحدود البحرية".
 
