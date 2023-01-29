هوكشتاين يهنئ لبنان بانجاز اضافي بملف ترسيم الحدود البحرية

Congratulations to #Lebanon on @qatarenergy joining as investor with @eni @TotalEnergies. Welcome additional new investment in Lebanon energy sector and another example of progress from the maritime agreement. @Najib_Mikati @usembassybeirut pic.twitter.com/O2qnMG7wJm
— amos hochstein (@amoshochstein) January 29, 2023
