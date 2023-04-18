Advertisement

لبنان

أميركا تعرض مكافأة ماليّة كبيرة للحصول على معلومات عن عضو في "حزب الله"... من هو؟ (صورة)

Lebanon 24
18-04-2023 | 10:25
أعلنت الولايات المتّحدة الأميركيّة عن تقديمها مكافأة تصل إلى 7 مليون دولار للحصول على معلومات عن ابراهيم عقيل.

وقالت إنّه "في مثل هذا اليوم قبل 40 عامًا، فجّر حزب الله السفارة الأميركية في بيروت، مما أدى إلى مقتل العشرات من الأشخاص. وكان إبراهيم عقيل عضوًا رئيسيًا في منظمة الجهاد الإسلامي التابعة لحزب الله، والتي أعلنت مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم.

لبنان

عربي-دولي

تابع
