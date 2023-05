قتلوه في كاليفورنيا بعد ساعات من تكريمه: هذا ما قاله والد الطالب اللبناني كريم أبو نجم.. فيديو يفطر القلوب

#BREAKING

UC Davis student, Karim Abou Najm, 20 was identified as the person who was stabbed at Sycamore Park on his way back from an undergraduate awards ceremony.

His father said, “We moved from Lebanon in 2018 hoping for safety”

Heartbreaking��😓💔 #RestInPeaceKarimAbouNajm pic.twitter.com/FO1HVCWlrw