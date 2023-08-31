Advertisement

لبنان

هوكشتاين يزور قلعة بعلبك (صور)

Lebanon 24
31-08-2023 | 04:13
زار الموفد الاميركي آموس هوكشتاين خلال زيارته إلى لبنان قلعة بعلبك السياحية حيث استكشف المعالم التاريخية، بحسب ما اشارت سفارة الولايات المتحدة في بيروت عبر تغريدة لها على منصة "اكس".
 
