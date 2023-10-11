Advertisement

لبنان

جنبلاط ردًّا على بايدن: أنت ترى جانبًا واحدًا فقط من الصورة

Lebanon 24
11-10-2023 | 13:07
علّق الرئيس السابق للحزب “التقدمي الاشتراكي” وليد جنبلاط عبر منصة "اكس" على منشور للرئيس الأميركي جو بادين، كاتباً: “لكن سيد بايدن، أنت ترى جانبًا واحدًا فقط من الصورة لأن نتنياهو اتصل بك بالأمس، ماذا عن الشعب الفلسطيني، وماذا عن غزة، أكبر معسكر اعتقال في العالم، هل ستتركهم ليحرقوا بالقنابل الإسرائيلية؟".

 
