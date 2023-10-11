جنبلاط ردًّا على بايدن: أنت ترى جانبًا واحدًا فقط من الصورة

علّق الرئيس السابق للحزب “التقدمي الاشتراكي” وليد جنبلاط عبر منصة "اكس" على منشور للرئيس الأميركي جو بادين، كاتباً: “لكن سيد بايدن، أنت ترى جانبًا واحدًا فقط من الصورة لأن نتنياهو اتصل بك بالأمس، ماذا عن الشعب الفلسطيني، وماذا عن غزة، أكبر معسكر اعتقال في العالم، هل ستتركهم ليحرقوا بالقنابل الإسرائيلية؟".
But Mr Biden you just see one side of the picture because Netanyahu called you yesterday what about the Palestinian people what about Gaza the biggest concentration camp of the world will you leave them to be incinerated by Israeli bombs https://t.co/sgCSBr7Iz1
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) October 11, 2023
