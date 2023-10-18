Advertisement

لبنان

طلب عاجل من السفارة الأميركيّة لمواطنيها في لبنان... ماذا أعلنت؟

Lebanon 24
18-10-2023 | 05:44
A-
A+
Doc-P-1119592-638332303172002921.jpg
Doc-P-1119592-638332303172002921.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
طلبت السفارة الاميركية في لبنان مواطنيها عدم التواجد في منطقة عوكر اليوم، في 18 تشرين الاول، نظرا لاحتمال حصول تظاهرات، خصوصاً بعد ما شهدته المنطقة في الامس. 

واكدت السفارة انها ستستمر بالعمل كالمعتاد.
 
 
Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في لبنان Lebanon 24
05:07 | 2023-10-18
04:30 | 2023-10-18
07:41 | 2023-10-18
07:39 | 2023-10-18
07:17 | 2023-10-18
07:14 | 2023-10-18
فيديو
lebanon 24
17:30 | 2023-10-15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24