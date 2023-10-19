دعوة من دولتين إلى مواطنيهم في لبنان: غادروا الآن

🔴LEBANON TRAVEL ADVICE🔴
Advice is now against all travel to Lebanon.
If already in 🇱🇧 we encourage British nationals to leave now while commercial options remain available.
🔹 Latest travel alerts: https://t.co/Y61Bwsknnj
🔹Register Your Presence: https://t.co/R5VTJuaIWo https://t.co/KM8vtdNXPL pic.twitter.com/Drm6vZy5Re
— UK in Lebanon 🇬🇧🇱🇧 (@ukinlebanon) October 19, 2023
