لبنان

تحذير من السفارة الأميركية: غادروا لبنان الآن

Lebanon 24
28-10-2023 | 01:21
أشارت السفارة الأميركية في بيروت إلى أن "وزارة الخارجية الأميركية توصي المواطنين الأميركيين في لبنان بالمغادرة الآن، في ظل توافر الرحلات الجوية التجارية، بسبب الوضع الأمني الذي لا يمكن التنبؤ به"، مشددة على انه "ليس هناك ما يضمن أن الحكومة الأميركية ستقوم بإجلاء المواطنين الأميركيين وأفراد أسرهم في حالة الأزمات".
 
