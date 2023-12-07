Advertisement

لبنان

تقريران يثبتان جريمة إسرائيل. قذيفة دبابة إسرائيلية قتلت عصام عبدالله( فيديو)

Lebanon 24
07-12-2023 | 22:25
A-
A+
Doc-P-1138767-638376101922445662.jpg
Doc-P-1138767-638376101922445662.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
فيما تتواصل حلقات الجرائم الإسرائيلية ضد المدنيين في غزة ومع استمرار المواجهات الميدانية في جنوب لبنان ، اعيد امس تحريك ملف الجريمة الإسرائيلية ضد صحافيين ومراسلين لبنانيين وعرب وأجانب في بدايات المواجهات بما من شأنه تفعيل الملاحقات القانونية الدولية ضد إسرائيل. وجاء هذا التحريك بفعل التحقيقين اللذين أجرتهما وكالتا رويترز و"الصحافة الفرنسية" ونشرت نتائجهما في وقت متزامن امس. وأظهر التحقيقان بالوقائع المثبتة والفيديوات والشهادات أنّ الضربة التي قتلت في 13 تشرين الأول مصورا في وكالة"رويترز" وأصابت آخرين بجروح بينهم مصوران لفرانس برس نجمت من قذيفة أطلقتها دبابة إسرائيلية. واستهدفت ضربتان متتاليتان مجموعة الصحافيين وتسببت باستشهاد المصوّر عصام عبدالله (37 عاماً) بينما كان مع ستة صحافيين آخرين عند أطراف بلدة علما الشعب قرب الحدود مع إسرائيل، في تغطية للتصعيد العسكري بين الجيش الاسرائيلي وحزب الله. وجرح في الضربة أيضا مصورا وكالة "فرانس برس" كريستينا عاصي (28 عاماً) التي بترت ساقها اليمنى ولا تزال تتلقى العلاج في المستشفى، وديلان كولنز، ومصورا وكالة "رويترز" ماهر نزيه وثائر السوداني، ومراسلة قناة "الجزيرة" كارمن جوخدار وزميلها المصور إيلي براخيا. وخلص تحقيقان منفصلان أجرتهما كلّ من منظمة العفو الدولية ومنظمة هيومن رايتس ووتش إلى أن "الضربة إسرائيلية".

وكتبت" الاخبار": أعلنت «منظمة العفو الدولية» و«هيومن رايتس ووتش» نتائج تحقيقين منفصلين قامتا بهما، وتزامن نشرهما مع تحقيق لوكالة «فرانس برس». التحقيقات الثلاثة أظهرت أنّ قذيفة دبابة إسرائيلية قتلت عصام عبدالله وأصابت ستة صحافيين آخرين، بينهم صحافيا «فرانس برس» ديلان كولينز وكريستينا عاصي. وحمّلت المنظّمتان إسرائيل مسؤولية استهداف الصحافيين، ما يستدعي تحقيقاً في «جريمة حرب». تحدّث في المؤتمر كل من: كارمن جوخدار، وديلان كولينز، ونائبة مديرة المكتب الإقليمي للشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في منظمة العفو آية مجذوب، والخبير اللبناني في «هيومن رايتس ووتش» رمزي قيس. وحضر المؤتمر الصحافيون الجرحى، باستثناء كريستينا عاصي، مستعرضين الساعات الأخيرة قبل استشهاد عصام.
ما يجمع بين الصحافيين الناجين أنّ جراحهم النفسية والمعنوية لا تزال مفتوحة. لا يفارق أذنهم صوت القذيفة التي استهدفتهم، وأنين إصاباتهم التي تنوّعت بين المتوسطة والخطيرة.
 
Advertisement

وتعليقا على التقريرين قال رئيس الحكومة نجيب ميقاتي :" إن الاجرام الاسرائيلي لا حدود له، وهذا ما نشهده في غزة وجنوب لبنان" واعلن "إن الحكومة اللبنانية ستتخذ الاجراءات كافة لضم التقريرين الى الشكوى المقدمة أمام مجلس الامن الدولي ومتابعتها.وقد تواصلت في هذا الاطار مع وزير الخارجية والمغتربين عبدالله بو حبيب لاجراء المقتضى. كما تواصلت مع وزير الاعلام زياد المكاري الذي باشر الاجراءات العملانية لتقديم الشكاوى المطلوبة لدى المراجع الدولية المختصة. وهو أيضا في صدد مراسلة سفراء الدول الكبرى العاملة في لبنان للطلب اليها اتخاذ الموقف المناسب من التقريرين".
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في لبنان Lebanon 24
01:45 | 2023-12-08
01:30 | 2023-12-08
01:21 | 2023-12-08
01:15 | 2023-12-08
01:12 | 2023-12-08
01:00 | 2023-12-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24