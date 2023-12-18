Advertisement

لبنان

قبل انتهاء الشهر المجيد... أنشطة ميلادية رائعة لا تفوّتوها

خاص "لبنان 24"

Lebanon 24
18-12-2023 | 04:30
يتحوّل لبنان خلال شهر كانون الأول إلى ما يشبه أرض الأحلام. فبغضّ النظر عن سحر عيد الميلاد بشكل عام، تزخر مختلف المناطق بمجموعة متنوعة من الفعاليات التي تلبي احتياجات الجميع للاستمتاع بأبهى الأجواء الميلادية. فبين الشوارع المزينة والاحتفالات التقليدية القروية، تجتمع كل الأذواق على موسم مليء بالفرح والعطاء.

وقبل انتهاء هذا الشهر المجيد، إليكم أبرز احتفالات عيد الميلاد اللبنانية التي لا يمكن تفويتها!

- البترون... عاصمة عيد الميلاد
افتتحت فعاليات هذا الحدث الميلادي الرائع في البترون منذ أول الشهر. وفي ساحة القديس اسطفان، يمكن للعائلة بأكملها الإستمتاع بنشاطات ترفيهية ميلادية عدّة.
 
- Christmas On Ice
لعيش سحر عيد الميلاد، ما عليكم سوى مشاهدة هذا العرض الذي سينقلكم إلى مكان آخر. توجهوا إلى قصر المؤتمرات في ضبيه حتى نهاية الشهر المجيد.
 



- معسكر عيد الميلاد
في بصاليم، لدى أطفالكم الفرصة للمشاركة في هذا المعسكر الميلادي الذي ينطلق بين 26 كانون الأول حتى الـ29 منه، و2 كانون الثاني حتى 5 من الشهر عينه.
 



- Street festival
من 20 حتى 30 كانون الأول وعلى طريق برمانا الرئيسي، مفاجآت عديدة بانتظاركم وأطفالكم في ظل وجود بابا نويل من دون شك!
 



- سيرك عيد الميلاد
في 20، 21، 22 و23 من الشهر الجاري، ترقبوا سيركاً ميلاديا غير مسبوق في Thebluhub- سن الفيل.
 



- سوق الأكل
بين 15-23 من كانون الأول، أكثر من 200 معرض لمختلف أنواع الطعام تترقبكم في سوق الأكل في الفورم دو بيروت.
 


- بيت سانتا
في بيت مسك، وبين 16 و17 و23 و25 و26 من كانون الأول، سيكون أطفالكم على موعد على موعد مع سانتا كلوز في تجربة لن ينسوها أبداً بفضل نشاطات متعددة.
 



- Le Grand Marché de Noel
حتى نهاية الشهر الحالي وفي أسواق بيروت – وسط المدينة، سيتمكن أطفالكم من اختيار مجموعة رائعة من ملابس ديزني ومارفل وسط أجواء ميلادية مبهجة.

 
 
خاص "لبنان 24"

