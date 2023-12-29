Advertisement

لبنان

شيا تغادر لبنان.. ووداع من نوع آخر من هوكشتاين

Lebanon 24
29-12-2023 | 02:59
أنهت السفيرة الأميركية في بيروت دوروثي شيا جولتها الوداعية على المسؤولين في لبنان قبيل مغادرتها، للالتحاق بمركز عملها الجديد في نيويورك، على أن تصل السفيرة الجديدة ليزا جونسون قبل منتصف الشهر المقبل.

وفي هذا الإطار، كتب مستشار الرئيس الأميركي لشؤون الطاقة أموس هوكشتاين، على حسابه عبر منصة "أكس": "نودع اليوم دوروثي شيا، إحدى أفضل الدبلوماسيين لدينا وأفضل سفيرة للولايات المتحدة في لبنان".

وتوجّه هوكشتاين إلى شيا، قائلاً: "بطلة عظيمة لعلاقة القوية بين الولايات المتحدة ولبنان، كان شرفًا وامتيازًا أن يكون لدينا شريكة متميزة في بيروت، لقد حققنا الكثير وسنفتقدك". ⁦

وأرفق تغريدته بمجموعة صور جمعتهما في خلال زياراته المتكررة للبنان.
تابع
