جنبلاط: يا لها من نكتة بشعة

Secretary Blinken is almost begging Netanyahu to avoid killing civilians in Gaza .What a gruesome joke while himself and his president have been supporting Israeli crimes from the first day with their Arab and western accomplices #gaza pic.twitter.com/vqomXemwzT
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) January 10, 2024
Secretary Blinken is almost begging Netanyahu to avoid killing civilians in Gaza .What a gruesome joke while himself and his president have been supporting Israeli crimes from the first day with their Arab and western accomplices #gaza pic.twitter.com/vqomXemwzT