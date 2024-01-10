Advertisement

لبنان

جنبلاط: يا لها من نكتة بشعة

10-01-2024
كتبَ النائب السابق وليد جنبلاط عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس": "يكاد الوزير بلينكن يتوسل إلى نتنياهو لتجنب قتل المدنيين في غزة. ويا لها من نكتة بشعة وهو ورئيسه يدعمان جرائم إسرائيل منذ اليوم الأول مع شركائها العرب والغربيين".
 
 
