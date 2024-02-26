تطوّر أمني عاجل.. صلية صواريخ ضخمة تنطلق من جنوب لبنان نحو إسرائيل(فيديو)

🚨 BREAKING: HEZBOLLAH FIRES OVER 40 MISSILES INTO ISRAEL
Alarms sounded across Northern Israel in Galilee and Golan Heights.
This marks a major escalation after Israel launched missiles into the deepest parts of Lebanon for the first time in years.
Source: Al Jazeera, Israel… https://t.co/eiHJVh9E5W pic.twitter.com/DhThMYuOVA
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 26, 2024
