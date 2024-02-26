Advertisement

لبنان

تطوّر أمني عاجل.. صلية صواريخ ضخمة تنطلق من جنوب لبنان نحو إسرائيل(فيديو)

Lebanon 24
26-02-2024 | 09:08
بردٍ على عمليات الإستهداف التي قامت بها قوات العدو منذ صباح اليوم في بعلبك وبلدة المجدل، أفادت معلومات عن إطلاق أكثر من 30 صاروخًا من جنوب لبنان باتجاه إصبع الجليل والجولان السوري المحتل.
 
بالتوازي، أفادت وسائل إعلام اسرائيلية عن سماع انفجارات ضخمة هزت الجليل الاعلى والجولان.
كما وتحاول القبة الحديدية اعتراض الصواريخ، بوقت أكّدت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي أن أكثر من 30 قذيفة أطلقت من لبنان باتجاه الجولان.(الجزيرة)
