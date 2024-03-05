جنبلاط: لماذا لا يُطالب هوكشتاين بوقف فوري لإطلاق النار في لبنان كما هو الحال في غزّة؟

If the vice president of the United states Kamala Harris is asking for an immediate cease fire on Gaza why the special envoy of president Biden Mr Amos Hochstein is not doing the same as for Lebanon .1701 can be discussed in a comprehensive way later #lebanon pic.twitter.com/VRgDz9GXkC
— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) March 5, 2024
