لبنان

جنبلاط: لماذا لا يُطالب هوكشتاين بوقف فوري لإطلاق النار في لبنان كما هو الحال في غزّة؟

Lebanon 24
05-03-2024 | 16:25
كتب رئيس الحزب "التقدمي الإشتراكي" وليد جنبلاط عبر حسابه على منصة "اكس": "إذا كانت نائبة رئيس الولايات المتحدة كامالا هاريس تطالب بوقف فوري لإطلاق النار في غزة، فلماذا لا يفعل المبعوث الخاص للرئيس بايدن السيد آموس هوكشتاين الشيء عينه كما هو الحال بالنسبة للبنان. ويمكن مناقشة القرار 1701 بطريقة شاملة لاحقًا".  
 
 
 
من نحن
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24