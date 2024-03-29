معروف جدّاً... بالصورة شاب من أصل لبنانيّ مخطوف في هذا البلد!

The famous Youtuber @YourFellowArab has been kidnapped in Haiti by the natorious 400 Mawozo gang 24 hours after entering the country.
I have spoken to Arab through the kidnappers phone. This is what we know pic.twitter.com/Gg3EacMSut
— Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2024
The famous Youtuber @YourFellowArab has been kidnapped in Haiti by the natorious 400 Mawozo gang 24 hours after entering the country.
I have spoken to Arab through the kidnappers phone. This is what we know pic.twitter.com/Gg3EacMSut
I'm in contact with Arab in Haiti through the kidnappers, if you can offer help in any way, please freely dm me. I can dm Arabs family too pic.twitter.com/OJI0OxCxw0
— Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2024
I'm in contact with Arab in Haiti through the kidnappers, if you can offer help in any way, please freely dm me. I can dm Arabs family too pic.twitter.com/OJI0OxCxw0