لبنان

معروف جدّاً... بالصورة شاب من أصل لبنانيّ مخطوف في هذا البلد!

Lebanon 24
29-03-2024 | 08:30
خُطِفَ "يوتيوبر" أميركي شهير من أصل لبناني يدعى إديسون بيار معلوف، ومعروف باسم " YourFellowArab" أو Arab من قبل العصابات في هايتي.

وقال اليوتيوبر البريطاني مايلز روتليدج الشهير باسم "لورد مايلز"أنه تواصل مع معلوف عبر هاتف أحد الخاطفين.

وكتب في سلسلة تغريدات على حسابه في منصة إكس، اليوم الجمعة أن الخاطفين طلبوا فدية قدرها 600000 دولار، من أجل إطلاق سراحه، ومن ثم خفضوها إلى 60 الف.

كما أشار إلى أن "العربي" المعروف بفيديوهاته عن السفر والطعام وغيرها "محتجز في قفص لكن معنوياته قوية، ومتفائل بالافراج عنه قريباً.

وأوضح أنه جرت محاولة سابقا لدفع الفدية، لكنها سارت بشكل خاطئ، مؤكداً أن العديد من الأشخاص يبذلون جهدهم لمساعدة البلوغر.

إلى ذلك، انتقد مايلز الإدارة الأميركية ووزارة الخارجية لعدم تدخلها بقوة وتأمين إطلاق سراح اليوتيوبر.

أما معلوف فقد وعد متابعيه بتوثيق تجربته هذه في فيديو فور تحريره، بحسب ما بينت الرسائل التي نشرها مايلز.

وكان إديسون كتب في تغريدة على إكس قبل أن يسافر إلى هايتي المضطربة في 11 آذار الجاري، "سأذهب في رحلة فإن مت، شكرًا لمتابعتكم وإن عشت، فكل الفضل لله". (العربية)
 
