لبنان

ممثل منظمة الصحة العالمية في لبنان يدين الغارة الإسرائيلية على بنت جبيل

Lebanon 24
28-05-2024 | 02:40
دان ممثل منظمة الصحة العالمية في لبنان الدكتور عبد الناصر أبو بكر الهجوم الذي استهدف أمس الإثنين المدنيين والعاملين الصحيين في الخطوط الأمامية عند مدخل مستشفى صلاح غندور في بلدة بنت جبيل، جنوب لبنان.
 
